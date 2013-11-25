A quake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck the South Atlantic southeast of Britain's Falkland Islands on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The USGS put the epicenter of the quake 200 miles southeast of Stanley, the capital of the Falklands, which have long been claimed by Argentina. The quake occurred at 0627 GMT and was recorded at a relatively shallow depth of 9.4 miles.

