Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Activist investor Carl Icahn has reported a 9.39 percent stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc and said he could push for major changes or a sale of the company.
Shares of Family Dollar, struggling under declining sales and profit, rose as much as 10 percent in extended trading on Friday.
Icahn, known for taking big stakes in companies and pushing for management change, said in a regulatory filing that he may seek board representation in Family Dollar. (r.reuters.com/nev89v)
Icahn said in the filing that he plans to talk to the convenience store operator about strategies, which may include the exploration of strategic alternatives.
"Disclosed a 9 percent position in Family Dollar today. Hope to continue our streak of value enhancement," Icahn posted on Twitter.
Family Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine had disclosed a 8.18 percent stake in the company last November, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Family Dollar, which has trailed rivals such as Tennessee-based Dollar General Corp and Dollar Tree Inc, said in April it would close 370 stores and slow its expansion of new stores.
The retailer, which caters to lower-income shoppers, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck, has slashed prices in an effort to win customers.
(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Leslie Adler)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.