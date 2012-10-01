A view shows the Fannie Mae logo at its headquarters in Washington March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday, October 3.

The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due January 2, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills due April 3, 2013.

The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is October 3-4.

(Reporting by Pam Niimi)