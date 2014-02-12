Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $750 million of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills due May. 14, 2014 at a 0.074 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.077 percent rate for $1 billion of three-month bills sold on February 5.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due August 13, 2014 at a 0.105 percent rate, up from the 0.100 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.981 with a money market yield of 0.074 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.947 with a money market yield of 0.105 percent.

Settlement is February 12-13.