Fannie Mae FNMA.OB could soon offer its top job to Timothy Mayopoulos, the government-controlled mortgage firm's general counsel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has also identified mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc's (RDN.N) chief executive, S.A. Ibrahim, as an alternate choice if Mayopoulos does not take the helm, the Journal said, citing the sources.

"The board has conducted a comprehensive evaluation of capable and interested candidates to select the best leader for Fannie Mae," Kelli Parsons, a Fannie Mae spokeswoman, told Reuters by email. "We expect the search process to conclude soon."

Parsons declined to confirm the two choices or comment on specifics of the process.

Mayopoulos joined Fannie Mae in 2009 as general counsel, and has also been its chief administrative officer since 2010.

(This story is filed to correct final paragraph to say Mayopoulos joined Fannie Mae not Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2009 in the May 24 story)

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill and Daniel Magnowski)