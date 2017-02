A view shows the Fannie Mae logo at its headquarters in Washington March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, will sell new three-year benchmark notes on Tuesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes, due May 27, 2015 will be sold through joint lead manager, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.

The amount of the issue has not yet been determined.

(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)