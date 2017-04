A stands outside Fannie Mae headquarters in Washington February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Feb 19 - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Friday it sold $3 billion of new three-year benchmark notes.

The 1.000 percent notes, due Feb. 26 2019, were priced at 99.764 to yield 1.080 percent,

or 16.5 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Feb. 23.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays Capital Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., and J.P. Morgan.