Oct 8 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $750 million of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Jan. 7, 2015 at a 0.035 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.050 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold on Oct. 1.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due April 8, 2015 at a 0.065 percent rate, a repeat of the previous week's rate.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.991 with a money market yield of 0.035 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.967 with a money market yield of 0.065 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 8-9.