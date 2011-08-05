HONOLULU A federal judge dismissed all charges against two Hawaii farmers on Thursday accused of coercing at least 30 Thai nationals into forced labor, after the prosecutors' case unraveled.

Federal prosecutors had asked Chief U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway to dismiss the charges, officials said.

Alec and Mike Sou, brothers who run Aloun Farms on the island of Oahu, had been accused of exploiting Thai workers brought to Hawaii under a federal guest worker program.

A 2010 indictment returned by a grand jury against the Sou brothers relied heavily on allegations that in 2004, with the help of a labor recruiter, they coerced at least 30 Thai workers into taking out loans to cover thousands of dollars in recruitment fees for securing work on the Hawaii farm.

With the workers facing a heavy debt burden, the Sou brothers were accused of threatening to send them back to Thailand if they complained about substandard living conditions or lower-than-promised pay, the indictment stated.

But media reports indicate the recruitment fees that appeared crucial to the case also led to its unraveling.

A lead prosecutor on the case had asked a grand jury witness whether he knew that under the federal government's work visa program, the Thai laborers could not be charged recruitment fees, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

But the problem was that at the time, U.S. law did not prohibit the recruitment fees, the newspaper reported.

Mollway's dismissal of the case came just days into the start of a trial that had been expected to run through August.

The Sou brothers had each faced a dozen charges, including forced labor conspiracy, forced labor and visa fraud conspiracy. They could have received up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Xochitl Hinojosa, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice, said in a statement that federal prosecutors moved to dismiss the case partly due to defense attorneys not providing them with certain information until last week.

"After thoroughly reviewing this information, the government determined that it cannot meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Hinojosa said, without detailing the content of the information.

Melissa Vincenty, a private attorney representing the Thai workers, said they plan to file a civil suit against the Sou brothers.

(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)