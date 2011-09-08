CHICAGO CoBank and U.S. AgBank, major lenders to U.S. agriculture and part of the government-sponsored Farm Credit System, said on Thursday their stockholders approved to merge the two banks.

Denver-based CoBank, with $66 billion in assets, and U.S. AgBank, headquartered in Wichita, Kansas with $25 billion in assets, proposed merger plans in December of 2010. Both are members of the Farm Credit System, a cooperative created by Congress in 1916 to provide credit to U.S. farmers.

The combined bank will do business under the CoBank name and provide financing to more than 70,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers through Farm Credit association banks in 23 states.

CoBank's president and CEO Robert Engel will become chief executive of the combined bank while Darryl Rhodes, U.S. AgBank CEO, will retire.

While regulations prohibit disclosure of vote tallies, "the stockholders of both organizations approved the merger by substantial majorities" during meetings held at the banks' headquarters on Wednesday, the banks said in statement.

Final merger approval is expected by the FCS's regulator, the Farm Credit Administration, following a 35-day reconsideration period. The administration granted preliminary approval in June.

The banks plan to merge on January 1, 2012, assuming FCA approves.

Additionally, CoBank on Thursday approved the bank to have up to $1.5 billion in preferred stock outstanding at any time, up from the previous limit of $1.0 billion.

The last time the bank increased its outstanding preferred stock was in July 2008 and has no current plans to issue additional preferred stock, it said.

"Any future issuances of third-party capital will be driven by the projected growth and capital needs of the bank as well as overall conditions in the capital markets," David Burlage, CoBank's CFO said.

There has been massive consolidation of FCS banks over the years, now down to four banks with the CoBank-US AgBank merger. Once there were some 37 regional banks lending to the system's association banks.

