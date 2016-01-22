BERLIN - Makeup artists and hairstylists provide the finishing touches to models before they hit the runway during Berlin Fashion Week where strong, bold and sexy looks emerged as the major trend.

German designer Isabel Vollrath said her Autumn/Winter 2016/2017 collection, with its vibrant colors and eccentric cuts, was inspired by iconic women throughout history such as French sculptress Camille Claudel and fashion designer Coco Chanel.

High-end fashion label Augustin Teboul opted for a sultry, provocative vibe with models strutting down the catwalk in short dark dresses with embroidered and lace bodices paired with fishnet stockings.

"It's a poetic collection with some anarchy inside," said designer Odely Teboul.

Berlin Fashion Weeks ends on Friday.