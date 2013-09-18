Actress Kerry Washington, one of the stars of the new film 'Peeples', produced by Tyler Perry, arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Combination photo shows file photos of actress Kerry Washington, L-R: at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011, at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York on November 7, 2011 and at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California on April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Files

NEW YORK Actress Kerry Washington, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the ABC television drama "Scandal," was named the "World's Best Dressed Woman" by People magazine on Wednesday.

Washington, 36, headed a list that included Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence, singer-songwriter Solange Knowles and actresses Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Kate Bosworth.

"I don't wear a lot of pants," Washington said in a statement announcing the honor. "When I go somewhere I want to know I'm going to be comfortable and I'm dressed for the event."

People magazine Executive Editor Elizabeth Sporkin praised Washington for her fashion sense.

"There has been a trend this year in lady-like fashion and I think she is almost single-handedly responsible for it," Sporkin said in an interview.

Although Washington nabbed the best dressed title, Lawrence, the winner of this year's best actress Oscar for "Silver Linings Playbook," was cited as having the best high fashion style, and actress Jessica Chastain, the star of 2012's "Zero Dark Thirty" had the best red carpet style, according to People.

Solange Knowles got top marks for style risk-taking and confidence.

"She really does push the envelope," said Sporkin. "No one else would even think of putting together the looks she wears. She always pulls it off."

"Avatar" actress Zoe Saldana had the best denim style and actress Lily Collins was named the best for up-and-coming style.

Actress Emma Stone, the star of "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "The Help," won praise for her classic style and timeless looks and television host Nicole Richie was named best in trend-setting style.

The celebrity magazine said it compiled the list after getting input from its editors, its 42 million readers and fashion directors and bloggers.

The magazine also looked back at fashion moments of the year, citing actress Sarah Jessica Parker's haute punk mohawk headdress by designer Philip Treacy at the Met Ball in New York and first lady Michelle Obama's bangs, which she has recently grown out.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was named best dressed last year.

The full list is at www.people.com/bestdressed.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and David Storey)