David Bowie appears on British postage stamps, year after his death
LONDON David Bowie is to appear on a range of British postage stamps as a tribute to the musician who died last year, the postal service has announced.
LONDONBritish fashion house Burberry, known for its beige trench coats and signature check print, is marking its 160th anniversary this year with a video about its founder shot in the form of a cinematic trailer.
At three minutes long, "The Tale of Thomas Burberry" is a fictionalized account of the founder's story and stars "The Revenant" actor Domhnall Gleeson as the protagonist.
Directed by Asif Kapadia who won an Oscar for documentary "Amy", the video kicks off the company's Christmas campaign and recalls Burberry's invention of weatherproof fabric gabardine.
It also features actors Sienna Miller, Dominic West and Lily James.
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)
The star of Iran's Oscar-nominated movie "The Salesman" said on Thursday she would not attend the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood next month because of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigrants from Muslim nations.
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 80, a representative said.