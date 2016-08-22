Hollywood producers name 'La La Land' the year's best film
LOS ANGELES Hollywood producers named the musical "La La Land" the best film of 2016 on Saturday at a ceremony marked by criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
LONDON British fashion brand Burberry has added another celebrity to its list of models - actress Lily James.
The "Downton Abbey" and "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" star fronts a new advertising campaign for fragrance "My Burberry Black".
Burberry, known for its trench coats, has previously cast Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and Romeo Beckham, son of footballer David Beckham and his designer wife Victoria Beckham, in its adverts.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
LOS ANGELES Hollywood producers named the musical "La La Land" the best film of 2016 on Saturday at a ceremony marked by criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
LONDON Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Midnight Express", has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, a representative said on Saturday. He was 77.
TOKYO Actor Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle stressed the collaboration that went into making their Oscar-nominated film "La La Land", at their first news conference following the release of nominations on Friday.