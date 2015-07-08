PARIS While the focus may be on the lavish clothes at the Paris Haute Couture catwalk shows this week, it was beauty that drew the Hollywood A-list to the French capital on Tuesday night.

With several Academy Awards between them, actresses Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz led a star-studded red carpet at cosmetics and perfume brand Lancome's 80th birthday party.

The actresses are all ambassadors for the beauty label. They were joined by a former face of Lancome, actress Isabella Rossellini, who once said landing a contract with the brand was like "winning the lottery".

"I would definitely have to say that it doesn't feel like a job," Winslet said at the glitzy party at the Casino de Paris.

"Julia (Roberts) was saying the same thing earlier. It ... does feel like a celebration of women of all these ages that we all are."

Maison Lancome was founded by Armand Petitjean in 1935 and has since grown into one of the most recognized cosmetics and perfume brands in the world.

Paris Haute Couture week, which showcases some of the world's most expensive clothes, runs until Thursday.

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Paris; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Digby Lidstone)