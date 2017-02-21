Elena Perminova, wife of Alexander Lebedev, arrives for the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law, arrives for the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law, arrives for the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law, arrives for the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Elizabeth Debicki (L) and Laura Bailey arrive for the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Elena Perminova, wife of Alexander Lebedev, arrives for the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON British artist Henry Moore provided the inspiration for luxury label Burberry's latest collection at London Fashion Week on Monday, with models strutting amid his sculptures in neutral designs influenced by his work.

At the British brand's mixed menswear and womenswear catwalk show, Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey offered deconstructed knitwear, overhanging shirts and the fashion house's trademark outerwear for both male and female wardrobes.

There were ivory lace dresses for women, worn with knits or over ruffled white shirts with frills and striped tops. Rope detailing adorned sweatshirt-like jumpers.

Bailey also presented one-shouldered short dresses, capes and loose indigo blue trousers. A pair of overalls in the same shade also made an appearance.

Men's shirts also had lace detailing while trousers were high-waisted. A selection of jackets and Burberry's famed trench coats came in sculpted shapes.

"I have often played with his work, his influence through other collections," Bailey told Reuters of Moore after the show.

"But I never really got under the skin of his work and that's what I wanted to do here, really understand his thought process."

Moore, who died in 1986, was known for his bronze sculptures, some of which were on display at the Burberry show venue. Except for a few printed designs seen on a dress and men's shirts, the color palette was mainly a neutral white, ivory, gray and blue.

"(Moore) always wore indigo blue shirts and I had stripes in there - he always wore ... a striped butcher's apron, so I wanted to get that in there, but also his monumental sculptures, they were all kind of the colors of the collection," Bailey said.

For the finale, Bailey, who like Moore comes from the English county of Yorkshire, sent out models in intricate shoulder pieces decorated in pearls, feathers, lace and other luxurious embellishments.

The show was the second under Burberry's "see now, buy now" retail model - meaning fashionistas can buy items they like hot off the runway rather than wait the traditional six months for the clothes to hit the stores.

"We're just testing new ways of doing things, the world is changing dramatically and it's important that we as an industry explore new ways of showing things to our customers and people that love fashion and design and creativity," Bailey said.

"It's been going incredibly well."

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)