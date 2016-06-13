Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LONDON London wrapped up its fashion week for men on Monday after four days of high street and designer brands showcasing a mix of tailoring, smart outfits and casual wear.
Katie Eary, Liam Hodges and SONGZIO were among the labels unveiling their latest designs on the last day of London Collections Men.
Fellow fashion capitals Milan, Paris and New York are due to host their menswear catwalk presentations over the coming weeks.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.