Models present creations at the Katie Eary catwalk show in London, Britain June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Katie Eary catwalk show in London, Britain June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Designer Liam Hodges receives applause after his catwalk show in London, Britain June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the SONGZIO catwalk show in London, Britain June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Designer Zio Song acknowledges the audience at the end of his SONGZIO catwalk show in London, Britain June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON London wrapped up its fashion week for men on Monday after four days of high street and designer brands showcasing a mix of tailoring, smart outfits and casual wear.

Katie Eary, Liam Hodges and SONGZIO were among the labels unveiling their latest designs on the last day of London Collections Men.

Fellow fashion capitals Milan, Paris and New York are due to host their menswear catwalk presentations over the coming weeks.