MILAN It will be a fairytale wardrobe for Dolce & Gabbana fans next winter, with the Italian fashion brand presenting enchanting fantasy creations for its latest womenswear line at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

Against a backdrop of an open story book, golden carriage and a clock ticking towards midnight, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana sent models out in a typically colorful and vibrant collection of richly-embellished dresses with patterns referring to stories such as "Cinderella" and "Snow White".

Sparkling sequined mice, carriages, hand mirrors stitched with "Who Is the Beautiful?", fairy godmothers and gold slippers were among the decorations adorning glittering dresses. Cinderella's ball gown was given a modern makeover in a shimmering fitted light blue dress with enlarged shoulders.

Prince charming was also referred to in the "Fashion Fabulous Fantasy" show in dark suits made of jackets embellished with regal references and wide trousers that ended just below the knee. Some jackets even had tails at the back.

On one black dress, "Dreaming Of My Prince" was written out in sequins while one of the bags models carried was designed to look like a small golden carriage with wheels.

The fairytale decorations also came on sequined oversized jumpers, worn with cropped trousers, and footwear that consisted of Cinderella-style transparent and shiny bejeweled heels.

The designers also used plenty of floral, cat and apple prints on dresses, trousers and tops. Cut out flowers decorated shoulders of coats and flat headpieces.

Black and white tweed coats and large dresses also had embroidered sparkling flowers. Models also wore long shirt dresses as well as black lace outfits. For the finale, they changed into short pink and silver sparkling dresses.

At Philipp Plein's show on Saturday night, the theme was more action hero, with the German designer calling his collection "Superheroine Extravaganza".

The show opened with fire-spitting trucks carrying models, who later stepped off to unveil a mainly black collection with dabs of gold and shiny silver.

Plein, who said he took inspiration from "Catwoman" and "The Avengers", presented black body suits, some transparent and cut out at the sides and embellished with sparkles.

Black evening dresses also had revealing sparkling slits. Short black dresses had touches of lace.

Outerwear consisted of bomber jackets, parkas and furry black or white coats. Beanie hats and sports shoes added an athletic touch to the collection.

In show notes, Plein said the line was for "highly-charged fearless women who brave the world with control, femininity and bravado". The designer, known for his spectacle-like fashion shows, had singer Chris Brown performing on the night.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Clelia Oziel)