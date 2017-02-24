MILAN Clothes in black and optical white led off the catwalk show for Armani's Emporio line on Friday before a shift in contrast to encompass pattern and unusually bright colors for the brand.

The autumn-winter 2017 collection included long velvet dresses, polka-dot patterned coats, transparent plastic skirts, and trousers worn with fur jackets or long capes. Neck scarves and small leather bags, and flat shoes, gold sneakers or ankle boots completed the urban but elegant looks.

The show came as the Italian fashion group announced a reorganization of its portfolio, bringing under the Emporio Armani brand the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans lines.

The aim is to "concentrate ideas to serve different types of public," Giorgio Armani told reporters at the end of the show.

"A collection marked by a restless, metropolitan spirit, constructed from opposites that mix in a harmony of crescendo, diversity and contrast," read a style note from the Milan-based fashion house.

The 82-year old designer, nicknamed "King Giorgio" in Italy, first showed clothes in black and white, then added touches of red before bursting into bright fuschias and blues.

For the evening, Armani turned back to black, including wide skirts adorned with geometric florals, shiny trousers and dresses with red velvet hems combined with black fur coats with red inlays. Sequins replaced the polka-dots and tartans featured in the daywear collection as the models walked down a shiny black marble runway, backed by a dark mirrored surface.

The Emporio line returned to the Milan catwalks after briefly leaving them for the shows in Paris in September, in a one-off decision by the Italian designer.

Shows, presentations and parties in the Italian fashion capital of fashion run until Feb. 27. Also showcasing their collections on Friday are Italy's Krizia, Etro, luxury group tod's and design house Versace.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Catherine Evans)