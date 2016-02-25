MILAN Floral embroidery, bird brooches and rich velvet materials added a touch of romance at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday with Italian designer Luisa Beccaria presenting a soft, feminine womenswear collection.

Reminiscent of fairy tale heroines, models wore velvet corset tops over chiffon off-shoulder blouses and later sweeping gowns.

For day wear, Beccaria and her daughter Lucilla Bonaccorsi offered tartan-like, dark turquoise and black checked knitwear, tweed coats, flower-embroidered velvet jackets matched with cropped trousers and chiffon floral-printed dresses.

Models also wore sleek hooded capes and soft velvet robes tied at the waist. Some coats and capes were decorated with bird-shaped brooches and large sequined flower patterns.

The floral theme continued into the evening with diamond-shaped flower as well as leaf motifs embroidered on tulle dresses.

Beccaria, who has dressed Hollywood celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie, kept the red carpet in mind with several ball gowns.

The looks, in dark turquoise, blue-green, green-teal, peacock blue and dark pale pink, were accessorized with satin chokers with pendants, criss-cross laced high heels and slim belts.

At a time of slowing demand for luxury goods, designers have been emphasizing their labels' craft skills at Milan's shows, unveiling outfits with rich embellishments and detailing.

At Roberto Cavalli on Wednesday night, creative director Peter Dundas offered multi-colored patchwork furry coats, floral embroidery on jeans and long transparent dresses decorated with sparkling sequins.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Feb. 29, with major brands Giorgio Armani, Prada, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana still to unveil their autumn/winter 2016/2017 collections.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)