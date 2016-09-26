Models present creations at the Missoni fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN Missoni's metallic and layered knit looks wrapped up the Milan catwalks showcasing the spring/summer 17 collections by fashion's best-known brands.

Angela Missoni designed mid-length ribbed dresses over trousers, bikinis and multicolored bandeaus layered with scarves and cardigans to fill women's wardrobes with color next year.

Missoni's palettes were bolder than usual, with splashes of vibrant shades, enhanced with metallic shimmers of gold lame. Bands of turquoise, yellow, green and sand on dresses and trousers were mixed with patterns that echoed the veining of rocks like marble.

The signature woven look was worn side by side with different knitting techniques. Perforated skirts were layered with tighter knit tops and ribbed dresses added texture.

"Purity. Essential to the Missoni Summer 2017 Collection, characterized by an informal and relaxed elegance and exemplified in the tank dresses that adhere to the body," read a designer's note.

A model wore a metallic green thick-strapped and ribbed straight dress over shimmering bronze calf-length trousers.

The layered looks continued with two-colored short dresses covered with long, short-sleeved metallic woven cardigans and skirts worn with tube tops over long-sleeved shirts and tied up scarves.

One model walked in a revealing bikini in a black and white pattern, another wore a golden shimmering one.

Models wore pointed babouche slipper-like shoes in leather, suede and knitted patchwork, walking down a wet, concrete floor in a former industrial warehouse on the outskirts of the Italian capital of fashion.

Their looks were completed with tied back wet hair and large lacquered earrings in different colors.

During the six-day event in Milan, fashionistas, bloggers, celebrities and buyers saw more than 170 shows, including those showcasing collections from Gucci, Prada, Giorgio Armani and Versace.

