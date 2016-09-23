A model presents creations at the Prada fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN Retro trenchcoats, feathered cuffs and brightly colored patterns hinting at the 1960s and 70s were among the highlights of Prada's spring/summer women's wear collection in Milan on Thursday.

Silk ensembles, colorful clutch bags and the Italian fashion house's signature handbags added to the mix.

The luxury goods maker, which has been hard hit by the global slump in luxury spending, appeared to be counting on color and a touch of nostalgia to revive its fortunes.

Last month it predicted a return to sales and profit growth next year, helped by improved sales trends in China, and there was plenty of variety in veteran designer Miuccia Prada's collection.

Short black and red hot pants were a throwback to the 60s and 70s along with check long-sleeve tops and coats, while wraparound and pleated skirts, long and short, were completed with colorful feathers that were also used on the cuffs of dresses and blouses.

Footwear was decidedly more practical. Apart from a few chunky heels, models strode the catwalk in flat sandals or kitten heels.

Prada has said it is now trying to turn itself around by putting out more accessible products and slimming down its extensive retail network. Milan fashion week continues until Monday. Karl Lagerfeld's collection for Fendi and creations from Moschino were also on show on Thursday.

(Editing by Susan Fenton)