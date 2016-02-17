Dancers from around the world show off at Irish Dancing Championships
DUBLIN Dancers from around the world will stomp the floorboards and leap into the air as they show off their best moves at Dublin's World Irish Dancing Championships this week.
NEW YORK - Actresses Katie Holmes, Jennifer Hudson and Debi Mazar had front row seats as designer Zac Posen presented his Fall/Winter 2016 collection at New York Fashion Week: The Shows.
The New York designer paired high-collared jackets with wide-legged trousers that hit mid-calf and featured asymmetrical hemlines on floral print dresses in a collection in a color palette of crimson, jade, grays and blues.
New York Fashion Week, a semi-annual event, runs through Feb. 18.
DUBLIN Dancers from around the world will stomp the floorboards and leap into the air as they show off their best moves at Dublin's World Irish Dancing Championships this week.
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip fed an elephant bananas on Tuesday to the apparent delight of the herd.