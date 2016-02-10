NEW YORK - The seasonal catwalk calendar kicks off in New York this week, with the first of the fashion capitals presenting designers' autumn/winter 2016 womenswear.

With just days to go before the new looks are unveiled, fashionistas are preparing to see what will be trending, namely bloggers who now often sit on the front rows and keeps their followers instantly informed of what they see on the catwalks.

"... The fact that so many young people with opinions and ideas on fashion have been able to rise to the top of this industry that has historically seemed so impenetrable is really, really inspiring and motivating," Leandra Medine, who started her blog The Man Repeller in 2010, said.

"You sort of see yourself in the sort of digital superstars of fashion and that's a really special sentiment to share."

Brooklyn-based fashion blogger Kela Walker, of Kela's Kloset, is also a regular at fashion week events.

"It's really great to go out and see what the designers are preparing for the season ahead,” Walker said. “But really to support the designers that you are into.”

New York Fashion: The Shows will run from Feb. 10 to Feb. 18, with designers such as Diane von Furstenberg, Victoria Beckham and Tommy Hilfiger unveiling their latest creations.