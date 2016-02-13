NEW YORK - Designer Tadashi Shoji opted for geometric patterns and tribal motifs in black, nude, bronze and metallic for his fall/winter 2016 collection that featured lace and tulle gowns, fitted dresses and bodysuits adorned with titanium hardware and gemstones.

The Japanese-born, Los Angeles-based designer said the collection, shown on Friday at New York Fashion Week: The Shows, was inspired by body ornamentation and tattoos.

Fashion Week, a semi-annual event, runs through Feb. 18.