New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
PARIS - Veteran Italian designer Giorgio Armani paid tribute to the color mauve at his haute couture fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, heavily focusing on lilac shades in a delicate and fluid collection.
The designer, whose creations are worn by royalty, Hollywood stars and sports players, sent models down the catwalk in silk and organza round-collared jackets worn with flouncy shorts, skirts and sometimes transparent trousers with ruffle detailing.
The Armani Prive collection, called "Mauve en Mouvement" (mauve in movement), featured lots of ruffles elsewhere on the 81-year old designer's creations, as well as sparkling embroidery.
With awards season underway, Armani offered a selection of glamorous gowns -- both slim and voluminous – which were strapless, one-shouldered, beaded or encrusted with crystals
The looks, which also feature dabs of black and blue, were accessorised with short booties and jewelled socks.
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.