PARIS - Indian designer Manish Arora presented a vibrant and colorful collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, drawing inspiration from murder mystery television series "Twin Peaks" and sweets.

Models wore studded skirts, ruffled tops and embroidered jackets in a mix of bold colors, accessorised with cowboy boots, sometimes embellished.

Some outfits had feathers, pom-poms as well as furry trims. Several models wore bejeweled face masks.

"Because my last collection was all shiny and blinggy, I wanted to move to matte, so that's how I began. Then I was kind of going through 'Twin Peaks' again and again and I thought how would it be if 'Twin Peaks' would be on Haribo, like a sweet, gummy 'Twin Peaks'," Arora told Reuters.

"And that's how I began and then we thought of Americana-suburban then we thought of Africa and then of course, I go to Burning Man (festival) every season. So all that put together is what (comes out) in this collection."

Paris Fashion Week runs until March 9.