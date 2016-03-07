Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS British designer Stella McCartney offered a new take on her brand's signature looks at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, presenting a selection of puffa jackets and pleated dresses for women's winter wardrobes.

Showing at Palais Garnier, the designer, known for mixing luxury and sporty, unveiled plenty of snug-looking creations in front an audience that included her father Paul McCartney, who described the collection as "very young...witty".

Quilted puffa jackets came in an array of styles - belted, short and as gilets. There were also quilted black shorts.

Dresses were floor length and oversized - some with ruffled detailing at the front - or came pleated in silk with lace.

"I started by looking at sort of almost the history of women and that idea of glamor and dismantling it and making it modern," McCartney told Reuters backstage.

"Then I realized that really as I worked through the collection, we were just working on pieces that we are very known for in the house and pieces we'd always touched on like puffa jackets or pleated dresses ... animal prints and it kind of evolved ... it became a modern day Stella woman."

McCartney, who does not use leather or fur, also put prints of swimming swans on high-waisted trousers, dresses and tops for the ready-to-wear show. There were also denim dresses and tops, decorated with bold tie-dye and elastic cords.

The autumn/winter 2016/2017 collection, which show notes described as "sensual with a sense of humor and a tomboy side" also featured velvet jackets with sheer tulle tops.

McCartney's palette included copper, gold and silver metallics, pink, scarlet, black, green, gray, peach and yellow.

Footwear was minimal with pointed-toe mules and triangular wedge pumps. Flats had front zips.

Paris Fashion Week runs until March 9.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Louise Ireland)