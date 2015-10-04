Models present creations by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo in Paris, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A global traveler picking new items to wear was the inspiration for Kenzo's catwalk show on Sunday, with the fashion house presenting a colorful and patterned line for next spring.

The designer brand showcased cutaway body suits and printed track-style pants as part of its spring/summer 2016 line at Paris Fashion Week. Models wore sandals with lattice detail and feet-massaging soles. Small belt bags in triangular and circular shapes finished the look.

Kenzo creative duo Carol Lim and Humberto Leon began the show with models appearing all at once, drifting on moving blocks."It was really about traveling and adapting and assimilating as you travel, picking up pieces, collecting as you go, not necessarily clothing but more emotions and trinkets and souvenirs," Leon said.

The color palette went from mustard yellow to different shades of blue and clashing prints.