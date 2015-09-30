A fashion assistant prepares a creation backstage before the Guy Laroche Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, France, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Military chic met beach coolness at Guy Laroche's spring/summer 2016 fashion show on Wednesday, with designer Adam Andrascik presenting his second womenwear collection for the French fashion house at Paris Fashion Week.

The "Trouble in Paradise" line featured dark green and khaki trench coats and trousers adorned with golden palm tree appliqués.

Andrascik put chunky chains on mini skirts and high-waisted trousers and deconstructed biker jackets, often revealing shoulders. Models also wore asymmetric tops and dresses, made with cut-out, contrasting fabrics.

"I wanted to make a new proposition for the house ... Guy Laroche was always ... about being modern and pushing things forward and making things more interesting," Andrascik said backstage.

"I felt that to be true to the spirit of the house, that we have to take some risks, we have to kind of see what works and what doesn't and we go from there."

Andrascik presented his debut collection for Guy Laroche in March, after replacing former creative director Marcel Marongiu.

Designer Guy Laroche founded the classic French couture label in 1957. He died in 1989.

Paris Fashion Week runs until Oct. 7.

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Paris; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London)