A model presents a creation by designer Andrea Kronthaler as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Vivienne Westwood in Paris, France, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

British designer Vivienne Westwood appears next to her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of their Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS - - Britain's dame of fashion, Vivienne Westwood, presented a unisex collection at Paris Fashion Week at the weekend, with her designer label rebranded to include her husband's name.

In a collection that bent the rules, one male model wore a red velvet toga dress while women were dressed in large, boxy blazers. Men also wore fuchsia platform trainers, knee high boots and sandals.

Westwood and husband Andreas Kronthaler have collaborated for years and Westwood's Gold Label collection has now been renamed Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

"He's so passionate about fashion that over the years he's just really taken over all the experimental stuff, he's just taken over and I've had to follow him and he calls me his muse," Westwood said of her husband.

"Obviously I'm interfering and doing a few things as well ... And I just thought it's time that the public understood the truth of it. I think he's the greatest designer in the world."

The collection also featured embroidered silk skirt suits, gold gowns, check jacket and skirt or trousers combinations as well as colorful patterned coats.

Paris Fashion Week runs until March 9.