Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Low-cost African carrier Fastjet Plc (FJET.L) said it was in potential partnership talks with Emirates Airline EMIRA.UL, sending it shares up as much as 7 percent on London's AIM.
"Talks are at an early stage but this represents a great opportunity for both parties," Fastjet Chief Executive Ed Winter said in a statement.
Fastjet, which began commercial flights last month, was set up after British investment firm Rubicon acquired the aviation unit of industrial group Lonrho Plc LONR.L for $86 million in June.
The low-cost carrier had said on Tuesday that it was in talks with liquidators to buy struggling South African budget airline 1time.
Africa's fledging aviation market is poised for growth as consumer demand in the resource-rich continent rises.
Middle East carrier Emirates uses its Dubai hub to connect travelers in Africa to the rest of the world.
Fastjet shares were trading up 2.74 percent at 3.8 pence at 0915 GMT.
(Reporting By Shilpa Hinduja and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.