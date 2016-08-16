Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
LONDON The parent company of Metal Bulletin, which specializes in providing benchmark metals prices, has bought online news provider Fast Markets for $13 million.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, the owner of Metal Bulletin, said in a statement it bought Fast Markets to extend its capabilities into real-time data delivery.
Metal Bulletin specializes in reporting prices of metals that are often used as benchmarks by buyers and sellers of physical material.
Fast Markets, established in 1999, provides real-time market information on commodity exchanges such as the London Metal Exchange and the CME.
"This acquisition complements Metal Bulletin and extends Euromoney's global coverage of metals markets," said Metal Bulletin's Managing Director Raju Daswani.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.