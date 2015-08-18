Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
MADRID Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, the main shareholder of FCC (FCC.MC), wants to appoint a senior manager from America Movil (AMXL.MX) as chief executive of the Spanish construction firm, Spanish daily Cinco Dias said on Tuesday.
Slim wants to replace Chief Executive Juan Bejar with Carlos Jarque, 60, the head of international, corporate and governmental affairs at America Movil, the newspaper reported, citing "reliable sources".
If appointed, Mexican Jarque, described by Cinco Dias as "an expert in economics and statistics", would be the first foreigner to head up a large Spanish construction company.
Slim raised his stake in FCC to 25.6 percent stake via a rights issue last year. Bejar signaled afterwards that he would resign and is due to leave at the end of September. FCC said in July it had hired a head hunters to find a replacement.
The appointment could be made at an "imminent" FCC board meeting, said Cinco Dias.
No one was immediately available at FCC to comment on the report.
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
Sunoco LP said on Thursday it would sell 1,110 convenience stores to Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co for $3.3 billion as the Texas-based convenience store operator shifts its focus to its fuel supply business.