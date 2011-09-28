WASHINGTON Public interest group Free Press filed a petition for review in the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday, challenging U.S. Internet rules set to go into effect November 20.

The rules, adopted last December by the Federal Communications Commission and published in the Federal Register last week, forbid broadband providers from blocking legal content but leave flexibility for providers to manage their networks.

Free Press said it will challenge provisions of the rules that leave more flexibility for wireless broadband.

"Our challenge will show that there is no evidence in the record to justify this arbitrary distinction between wired and wireless Internet access," said Matt Wood, policy director for Free Press.

(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)