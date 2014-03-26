By P.J. Huffstutter
| CHICAGO, March 26
CHICAGO, March 26 U.S. regulators on Wednesday
said that 25 out of 26 drugmakers that sell antibiotics used in
livestock feed for growth enhancement have agreed to follow new
guidelines that will make it illegal to use their products to
create beefier cattle, heftier hogs and other outsized animals.
The companies - which include Eli Lilly & Co's
Elanco Animal Health unit, Bayer Healthcare LLC's
animal health division and Zoetis Inc - have agreed to
start the process of removing any growth promotion claims on
their products' labeling, according to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
The FDA announced the guidelines in December, as part of an
ongoing bid to stem a surge in human resistance to certain
antibiotics. Although the guidelines are voluntary, agency
officials have said they expect drugmakers to fully adhere and
to narrow their products' use.
This labeling shift will ultimately mean that while farmers,
ranchers and other agriculture groups can continue to use such
drugs to treat sick animals, they will be banned from using them
for promoting growth in livestock, according to regulators.
"The FDA and drug makers appear to have passed the first big
test of the agency's voluntary approach," said Laura Rogers,
director of human health and industrial farming for The Pew
Charitable Trusts, adding "there's a lot more to do."
Critics argue that the guidelines give drugmakers too much
discretion in policing their own use of antibiotics and provide
no mechanism for enforcement, and were unconvinced by
Wednesday's announcement.
"This plan is likely to lead to label changes, not a
reduction in use," said Avinash Kar, health attorney with the
Natural Resources Defense Council.
Public health experts have become worried in recent years
about the emergence of new strains of bacteria that cannot be
controlled by a wide range of current antibiotics.
Some suspect that these "superbugs" have developed because
people eating meat containing antibiotics develop resistance to
the drugs over time, as bacteria mutate.
The companies have also agreed to require such antibiotics,
which are typically added to animals' food or water, to be made
available only through a veterinary prescription or via a
veterinary feed directive status - instead of being available
for sale over-the-counter at feed stores and other retail
outlets, according to regulators.
On Wednesday, the agency said there are currently 26 drug
companies and a total of 283 affected products or applications
that fall under the voluntary guidance.
Of the 26, Pharmaq AS was the only company that declined to
follow the voluntary guidelines. Pharmaq makes an antimicrobial
powder used to treat certain conditions in salmon, trout and
catfish. The Norwegian company's product already is for
therapeutic uses only, but is available over the counter,
according to nutritionists.
The full list of companies can be found on the FDA site
here: here
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter, editing by Ros Krasny and
Bernard Orr)