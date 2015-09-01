Ultragenyx seizure drug fails mid-stage study
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc said its drug to treat patients with seizures did not meet the main goal in a mid-stage study, sending its shares down 6.2 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to five distributors of pure powdered caffeine, as the federal agency stepped up efforts to curtail ingestion of the stimulant in its pure form.
The drug regulator had in 2014 issued a consumer advisory warning of the risk to taking pure powdered form of caffeine after two men died from overdose.
The warning letters were sent to SPN LLC dba Smartpowders, Purebulk Inc, Kreativ Health Inc dba Natural Food Supplements, Hard Eight Nutrition LLC and Bridge City Bulk. (1.usa.gov/1NVEq9o)
These distributors were marketing pure powdered caffeine as a dietary supplement, the FDA said.
Earlier in 2012, the FDA issued a warning letter to Breathable Foods Inc, a company that marketed an inhalable caffeine product as 'breathable energy'.
The agency had in the same year investigated reports of five deaths that may be associated with Monster Beverage Corp's namesake energy drink that contains caffeine. (reut.rs/1fTme2j)
Caffeine is commonly used in small and safe doses in products such as coffee, carbonated beverages and energy drinks.
Common milder side-effects from taking increasing amounts of caffeine include nervousness and tremors. Pure powdered caffeine taken in large doses, however, can cause erratic heartbeat, seizures and death.
One teaspoon of pure powdered coffee was equivalent to the amount of caffeine in about 28 cups of regular coffee, the FDA said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Sriraj Kalluvila)
(Reuters Health) - - Pregabalin, the pain-fighting drug better known by the Pfizer brand name Lyrica, works no better than placebo at relieving the leg pain associated with sciatica, according to results from an Australian study of more than 200 patients.