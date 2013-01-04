WASHINGTON Jan 4 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday proposed two new food safety rules in an ongoing effort to prevent foodborne illnesses such as E. coli and salmonella poisoning.

The agency called on makers of food that will be sold in the United States, whether produced domestically or imported, to develop a formal plan for preventing illness and to correct any problems that arise.

The FDA also proposed safety standards for the production and harvesting of fruits and vegetables on farms, and said it expects to follow with additional rules calling on importers to verify the safety of food grown or processed abroad.