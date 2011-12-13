Health regulators sent warning letters to eight California surgical centers and a marketing firm for providing misleading information while advertising Allergan Inc's Lap-Band, a device used to treat obesity.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said billboards and advertising inserts used by the surgical centers and the marketing firm 1-800-GET-THIN LLC fail to provide required risk information, including warnings, precautions and possible side effects.

The FDA issued warning letters to Bakersfield Surgery Institute Inc, Beverly Hills Surgery Center, Palmdale Ambulatory Center, Valley Surgical Center, Top Surgeons LLC, Valencia Ambulatory Center LLC, Cosmopolitan Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and San Diego Ambulatory Center LLC.

The FDA also said the font size of information related to risks on the advertising inserts is too small to be read by consumers.