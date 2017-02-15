A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that occurs more commonly in patients with a family history of the disease, and most often begins in people between the ages of 15 and 35.

Plaque psoriasis, in which patients develop thick, red skin with flaky, silver-white scales, is the most common form of the disease. (bit.ly/2l9Da9c)

The approval for Siliq injection includes a labeling with boxed warning to mitigate the risk of suicide. Patients treated with Siliq during clinical trials had shown suicidal behavior, the FDA noted.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)