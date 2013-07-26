Seattle Genetics to resume trials as FDA lifts clinical hold
Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on several early stage studies testing its experimental cancer drug.
The Food and Drug Administration said it would limit the use of Johnson & Johnson's antifungal medicine, Nizoral tablets, warning that it may cause severe liver injuries and adrenal gland problems, and lead to harmful drug interactions.
The agency said it approved changes to the drug's label to address the new safety issues. As a result, Nizoral oral tablets should not be the initial treatment for any fungal infection.
Topical formulations of Nizoral, including creams, shampoos, foams and gels, have not been associated with liver damage, adrenal problems or interactions with other drugs.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
OncoCyte Corp, which is developing diagnostics in the fledgling field of liquid biopsies, said on Monday a 300-patient validation study of its blood test for early detection of lung cancer has confirmed the accuracy reported from a prior trial.
TEL AVIV Israel's BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, which is developing an adult stem cell treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), on Monday named Ralph Kern as chief operating officer.