NEW YORK, June 25 (IFR) - Credit Suisse, RBS and Morgan Stanley on Monday won the latest Federal Reserve auction of assets from Maiden Lane III, the portfolio of troubled real-estate securities the government acquired in the 2008 bailout of AIG.

Credit Suisse won four of the CDOs, or collateralized debt obligations -- bundles of real-estate mortgages that brought AIG to its knees in the depths of the financial crisis. They had a face value of $3.45 billion.

RBS bought one $396 million CDO, and Morgan Stanley bought a $392 million CDO in the latest Maiden Lane sale. The Fed will auction off another US$3.13bn across five CDOs on Thursday.

Eight broker-dealers have been invited to submit bids for Thursday's auction: Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and RBS.

The Fed said it would keep selling its Maiden Lane assets "if the sales represent good value for the public," adding there was no fixed date for the sales to be completed.

After Monday's sale, $23.4 billion in face value remains from the original $47 billion of securities in the Maiden Lane III portfolio. The Fed has also completely sold $39 billion in other assets, known as Maiden Lane II, it acquired from AIG.

The Fed said earlier this month that its loans to AIG made during the 2008 bailout had been paid back in full. (Adam Tempkin is a senior IFR analyst; Editing by Marc Carnegie)