NEW YORK, The Federal Reserve will hold on Thursday the second of three weekly operations that offer banks the chance to deposit money with the central bank for 21 days in a bid to test its readiness when it decides to raise interest rates, it said on Wednesday.

The term deposit facility is one of the tools the Fed has said it will use to reduce cash in the banking system to achieve its interest rate target.

Thursday's TDF operation will offer 21-day, floating-rate deposits with the maximum individual award amount set at $20 billion, and the rate set equal to the sum of the interest rate on excess reserves plus a fixed spread of 3 basis points, the U.S. central bank said in a statement.

The interest rate the Fed currently pay banks on its excess reserves is currently 25 basis points.

The TDF operation will be open from 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) to 12:30 p.m. (1730 GMT).

The early withdrawal penalty includes the forfeiture of all interest on the term deposit plus an additional fee of 0.75 percent at an annual rate applied to the principal over the entire term of the deposit. Requests for early withdrawal must be made between 10:00 a.m. ET and 12:00 p.m. ET