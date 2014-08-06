Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it had approved a resubmitted capital plan from Bank of America (BAC.N), part of an annual stress test of banks' financial robustness.
In April, the Fed required Bank of America to resubmit its capital plan and to suspend planned increases in capital distributions after the bank disclosed it had incorrectly reported data used in its calculations.
BADEN BADEN, Germany Wary of their first official encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump's blustery trade agenda, the world's top finance officials were relieved to find new Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin polite and business-like over the weekend.
U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.