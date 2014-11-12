Airbnb has no plans for IPO yet: CEO Chesky
NEW YORK Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve is investigating possible improper conduct in foreign exchange markets by large banking institutions, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The Federal Reserve is continuing to investigate in the foreign exchange markets in coordination with other authorities, including the Department of Justice,” the spokesman said in a statement.
The Fed also is working closely with authorities overseas, according to the statement.
The announcement was made as global regulators fined five major banks, including UBS UBSN.VX, HSBC (HSBA.L) and Citigroup (C.N), $3.4 billion for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.
(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
NEW YORK Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
NEW YORK Oil prices were steady to soft after touching three-month lows on Monday, testing a slide that began last week when the market became less optimistic that OPEC's efforts to restrict output would reduce a global oil glut amid swelling U.S. supplies.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.