Hyundai Motor shares rally on restructuring hope
SEOUL Hyundai Motor Co shares extended their rally on Tuesday, rising nearly 9 percent on hopes the automaker and its affiliates will be restructured.
HONG KONG A senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said in Hong Kong on Thursday that raising the inflation target from 2 percent to 4 percent is not a good idea.
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said the Fed's unconventional monetary policies are effective, even as he nodded to the possibility they may be sub-optimal and therefore contributing to unnecessary global volatility.
He also said that, although the output gap is supposed to be closed in 2016 and while inflation is on target, it looks like the funds rate would be below the long-term fund rate.
Bullard was speaking on a panel at the annual Credit Suisse investor conference in Hong Kong.
(Reporting By Michael Flaherty and Saikat Chatterjee; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Paul Tait)
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc stock rose on Monday after the Snapchat owner received its first "buy" rating from a Wall Street analyst following a $3.4 billion public listing this month that raised the eyebrows of many on Wall Street.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates twice more this year after a policy tightening last week, and it could be more or less aggressive depending on inflation and fiscal policies from the Trump administration, a Fed rate-setter said on Monday.