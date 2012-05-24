* Economic growth needs to continue to hold steady on policy
* Dudley more optimistic, but cannot rule out more easing
* Policymaker mum on letting Operation Twist expire in June
* On JPMorgan, Dudley says Fed not meant to prevent mistakes
(Recasts, adds comments from speech, Bernanke testimony date,
background)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, May 24 Further action by the Federal
Reserve to stimulate the U.S. recovery is not warranted for now
because current growth is making a dent in "slack" in the
economy, including in the labor market, the influential head of
the New York Fed said on Thursday.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, who is
closely aligned with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, expressed more
confidence that the U.S. economic recovery will hold course. He
even sketched out what could lead the central bank to tighten
its ultra-easy stance of low rates and a big balance sheet.
Still, the Fed cannot rule out taking additional steps to
help along the tepid recovery - including another round of
quantitative easing - if the economy were to take a turn for the
worse, he said.
"As long as the U.S. economy continues to grow sufficiently
fast to cut into the nation's unused economic resources at a
meaningful pace, I think the benefits from further action are
unlikely to exceed the costs," Dudley, who is a permanent voter
on Fed policy, told the Council of Foreign Relations in New
York.
"But if the economy were to slow so that we were no longer
making material progress toward full employment, the downside
risks to growth were to increase sharply, or if deflation risks
were to climb materially, then the benefits of further
accommodation would increase in my estimation and this could
tilt the balance toward additional easing," he said.
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since late 2008
and has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds and mortgage-backed
securities to drive borrowing costs lower and spur the recovery.
Dudley and Bernanke have defended the Fed's aggressive
policies since the financial crisis, arguing the economy needs
to grow more quickly to lower unemployment, which remains high
at 8.1 percent.
The many Americans still looking for work, and even those
who have given up the search, are part of what economists call
"slack" that works to put downward pressure on inflation,
especially on wages.
The labor market participation rate, a measure of the number
of Americans who are currently employed or actively seeking
employment, is at a 30-year low.
"If we continue to see improvement in the economy, in terms
of using up the slack in available resources, then I think it's
hard to argue that we absolutely must do something more in terms
of the monetary policy front," Dudley said earlier on CNBC.
TWIST AGAIN?
The Fed now holds nearly $3 trillion in securities. It has
been lengthening the duration of some of those securities in an
effort dubbed "Operation Twist," which aims to exert more
downward pressure on long-term interest rates.
Dudley, a policy dove who has long stressed the Fed is ready
to take additional action if need be, said he is undecided about
whether Operation Twist should be allowed to expire as scheduled
at the end of June, saying he wanted to keep an open mind ahead
of the Fed's next policy meeting, on June 19-20.
"I wouldn't prejudge whether we're done or whether we're
going to need to do more. It depends on what happens in the
economy," he said.
If more easing is needed, Dudley said options include a
third round of purchases of either bonds or mortgage-backed
securities, measures known as quantitative easing, as well as
another form of "Twist."
"Conversely, I would be willing to consider tightening
policy at a somewhat earlier stage if growth strengthened
sufficiently to materially improve the medium-term outlook and
substantially reduce tail risks, or if there was evidence of a
genuine threat to medium-term inflation, including a rise in
inflation expectations," Dudley said.
In that case, the Fed's most effective first step would be
to bring forward the date of a forecast it gave last month, when
the central bank repeated that it expected to keep interest
rates exceptionally low at least through late 2014, Dudley said.
Dudley said he currently stands by that date.
CONTINGENCIES
Central bank officials have suggested the economy would need
to deteriorate from forecasts and inflation would need to remain
near or below a 2 percent target for them to consider more
stimulus in the form of bond purchases.
That leaves the Fed in wait-and-see mode, and markets have
proven ready to react to any hint of what's to come. Bernanke
could shed more light on what's to come on June 7, when he
testifies before the congressional Joint Economic Committee in
Washington.
For now, though, those in Bernanke's core of policymakers
are giving only contingencies for policy action.
Dudley said the Fed might need to act if the recovery came
under threat from Europe's debt crisis or a potentially sharp
tightening of U.S. fiscal policy at the end of the year - known
as the "fiscal cliff."
"If employment gains were to falter, if inflation were to
turn down - if downside risks from, say, Europe or the U.S.
fiscal cliff were to really intensify, then I think you'd
absolutely have to consider further monetary policy moves," he
said.
Dudley also spoke about JPMorgan Chase & Co's
massive losses on derivatives. He said the Fed's supervision
division would "look at it very closely to see exactly what's
happened there."
He countered criticism of the Fed's performance overseeing
major financial institutions, emphasizing the central bank's
role is to ensure banks have enough capital to withstand
stresses in the financial system.
"Supervision is about ensuring that banks have sufficient
capital and liquidity to handle large shocks. It's about
ensuring that they have appropriate governance, controls and
risk management systems in place," Dudley said. "It's not to
prevent the banks from making mistakes, in any dimension."
(Additional reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Leslie
Adler)