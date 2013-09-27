OSLO The U.S. Federal Reserve could start reducing its asset purchases this year based on economic forecasts but the decision to taper could be pushed into next year, a top Fed official said on Friday.

"(The economic) outlook ... strikes me as compatible with reducing the flow of purchase rate," Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank told reporters in Oslo on Friday.

"But whether or not we'll have enough confidence at the October meeting or the December meeting, I just can't say that with a lot of certainty. I think there's a decent chance of that. But it could go a little bit longer," Evans said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen)