NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve plans to change the way it calculates the overnight interest rate on interbank loans it targets to achieve its policy objective in early 2016, the New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The average or effective rate in the federal funds market will be changed to a "volume-weighted median" from the current "volume-weighted mean" in an effort "to provide a more robust measure of trading conditions federal funds market," the N.Y. Fed said in a statement.

When the time comes to lift interest rates, the Fed will issue two separate statements: one announcing the policy change as usual, and a separate one outlining exactly what steps will be taken to carry out the decision in the marketplace.

The second statement, an effective directive to the New York Fed’s trading desk, “would convey operational details regarding the settings of the policy tools and the changes in administered rates,” according to minutes of the Fed’s June policy meeting.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Richard Leong; Editing by Christian Plumb)