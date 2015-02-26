Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, speaks on ''U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy: Where to From Here?'' during at luncheon in Hong Kong April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

LONDON The U.S. Federal Reserve is not spending much time discussing the strength of the dollar at its meetings, outgoing Fed policymaker Richard Fisher said on Thursday, adding the central bank should start raising interest rates, albeit slowly.

The recent rise in the dollar .DXY, which hit a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Thursday, has led some in the market to question whether the Fed will push ahead with its first rise in interest rates in almost a decade.

"I would say that in our deliberations we don’t spend too much time on that (the stronger dollar)," Fisher said during a lecture organized by Imperial College London.

Fisher, who will step down next month and will not take part in the next rate-setting meeting, has long been calling for the Fed to start tightening its monetary policy.

"I would rather tighten sooner and slower than later and sharper," Fisher said. "We cannot slam on the brakes."

He added that the first move the Fed was likely to take to normalize its policy was to "work the short end of the (bond) yield curve".

As a last resort, the Fed could also sell the huge stock of bonds and mortgage-backed securities it has bought in recent years as part of its quantitative easing stimulus program, Fisher said.

"My reading is that would be the very last thing we would do," Fisher said.

He cautioned that markets, which have seen sharp rises in share prices due to the Fed's easy monetary policy in recent years, are highly attuned to any sign of tightening.

"We are driving a huge tanker carrying highly explosive fuel," he said. "We’re trying to ease the idea into markets as slowly as possible."

